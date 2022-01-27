"I am coming at you" - Muttiah Muralitharan on why he makes an intimidating face while bowling

Legendary Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan is currently participating in the ongoing Legends League Cricket, where he is plying his trade for the Asia Lions.

On the sidelines of the competition, which is played by retired international cricketers, Muralitharan revealed why he pulls an intimidating expression while bowling. In a video shared by the organizers, the 49-year-old cricketer said:

"The concentration, the effort and making sure that I am coming at you. It is a reaction that comes naturally."

When asked to pick one batsman who is easier to bowl between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, Muralitharan without a hesitation chose the latter.

Going further, the veteran spinner placed his 800 Test wickets above the 534 ODI scalps. Incidentally, Muttiah Muralitharan is the highest Test wicket-taker in the sport's history, with 800 scalps in 133 matches at an average of 22.72.

He took at least 10 wickets in five of those matches – twice in England, twice in Sri Lanka and once in New Zealand In his last six Test appearances of 2006, Muttiah Muralitharan took 60 wickets at an average of 14.35.He took at least 10 wickets in five of those matches – twice in England, twice in Sri Lanka and once in New Zealand In his last six Test appearances of 2006, Muttiah Muralitharan took 60 wickets at an average of 14.35. He took at least 10 wickets in five of those matches – twice in England, twice in Sri Lanka and once in New Zealand 😮 https://t.co/3YznzBrPL4

When asked to name his favorite spinner of the current crop, Muralitharan settled for veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The cricketer from Tamil Nadu has grown in stature and is an integral member of the Indian Test team. Ashwin has 430 wickets under his belt in 84 Tests at an average of 24.38.

"Flintoff once picked me up and wanted to flush me" - Muttiah Muralitharan reveals dressing room stories

Muralitharan during his Lancashire days (Credit: Getty Images)

Muralitharan spent a couple of years playing for Lancashire in County Cricket where he developed a close relationship with many English cricketers, including Andrew Flintoff, who was one of his closest mates.

Muttiah Muralitharan revealed a funny insider story when Flintoff almost flushed him in the toilet.

"I had a lot of conversations with Freddie Flintoff when I played for Lancashire. With him, we had a lot of fun and I talked so much. Sometimes they got irritated. He was so big and I was so small in front of him. One day he jokingly picked me up and said "I will flush you" and took me to the toilet and almost put me down but obviously it was meant for fun," he said.

Both of them went onto play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Muralitharan, who has played four games in the ongoing Legends League Cricket, has scalped three wickets. His Asia Lions team are currently placed second in the points table.

