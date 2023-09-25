Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu recently reacted to David Warner's post about his right-handed batting during the second ODI between India and Australia on Sunday (September 24).

The southpaw was in a steep chase and kept his side in the hunt with a timely half-century after Australia lost two early wickets. However, the surface started to assist the spinners after the powerplay.

Ravichandran Ashwin extracted a considerable amount of turn and troubled the batters consistently. Warner tried to disturb Ashwin's line and length by turning into a right-hander while facing him.

It momentarily worked as he hit a four with a sweep shot. Ashwin had the last laugh as he dismissed Warner via LBW in the next over. Replays suggested that there was an edge before the ball touched the pads but the Australian opener departed without taking a DRS review.

On Monday, David Warner took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo of him batting right-handed. He captioned the post:

"@warners1979 almost the same technique 😂😂 #cricket."

PV Sindhu reacted to the post by commenting that she was confused to see him bat right-handed and asked him why he did that. She wrote:

"I was so confused why you are playing right-handed 🤣🙈"

David Warner has congratulated and appreciated Sindhu with posts and stories on Instagram multiple times when she won medals for India in the sport of badminton.

"Davey just thought he had to change it up" - Sean Abbott on David Warner batting right-handed against Ravichandran Ashwin

Speaking at a post-match presser after the 2nd ODI, Australian pacer Sean Abbott shed light on the reason behind David Warner's decision to switch stance while facing Ashwin. He revealed that it was a strategic move from Warner to counter the Indian off-spinner, who was proving to be lethal on a turning surface.

Abbott said:

"I think if Davey’s just going to sit there and bat left-handed, Ashwin is not going to miss his length too often. With the ball spinning so much, he’s got the one that goes the other way, the straighter one, and all the variations along with that. Davey just thought he had to change it up."

He continued:

"He plays golf right-handed, we see how dynamic he is with his switch-hitting and stuff, so he weighed up those options. He’s done it before, he practices it in the nets, so it was like, ‘Oh this is different,’ but Davey’s Davey, so we just let him crack on."

India and Australia will square off in the final ODI of the series on Wednesday (September 27) in Rajkot.