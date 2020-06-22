'I am a cricketer, not a politician': Shoaib Malik on marriage with Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza got married in April 2010.

The duo had received a lot of flak on social media due to the stained relations between India and Pakistan.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza grabbed headlines when she married Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. The couple moved to a house in United Arab Emirates post marriage, but during the lockdown, Sania has been at her house in Hyderabad while Shoaib Malik, who was at home for the Pakistan Super League, is still in his home country.

In a recent interview with pakpassion.net, Shoaib Malik opened up about what was once seen as a controversial marriage with Sania. Shoaib Malik said that he was not nervous about marrying Sania because of the stained political relations between India and Pakistan.

“No, not at all. In a marriage, you don’t concern yourself with where your partner is from or what is going on between the countries or in politics. That is not our domain.

"If you love someone and get married to that person that should be all that matters, regardless of which country you come from. On a wider point, I have many friends who are Indian, and I don’t find anything strained because of the relationship between the two countries. I am a cricketer, not a politician,” Shoaib Malik said.

Shoaib Malik and Sania were blessed with a baby boy in 2018, after which the tennis superstar took a long maternity break. She made a comeback in the WTA Hobart International doubles final in Australia and also won the title.

Shoaib Malik remains available for selection in T20Is

As for Shoaib Malik, he has retired from the two longer formats of the game but has kept himself available for the shortest format. Shoaib Malik has also been picked in the 29-member squad for the England tour.

Shoaib Malik played 35 Tests for Pakistan, in which he amassed 1898 runs at an average of 35.14. In the 50-over format, Shoaib Malik played 287 ODIs, scoring 7534 runs at an average of 34.55. In the shortest format, he has played 113 games and has scored 2321 runs.