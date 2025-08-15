"I was very critical of myself" - Team India batter's massive revelation on not scoring a hundred in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

India batter Karun Nair has said that he was initially critical of himself after getting out for 57 in the first innings of the fifth Test against England at The Oval. However, when the 33-year-old reflected later, he felt that the score had proven to be important in India getting to 224 in the first innings.

The right-hander put on 65 runs for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar, rescuing India from 153/6 to ensure they got to a score of respetability on a tricky surface. Nair told Boria Majumdar on "Backstage with Boria":

"Yeah, at that time, I was very critical of myself and thought that I should’ve made a 100, but reflecting upon it later, I would say those 57 runs were equally important in that first innings. The game was at a very difficult position and it was obviously a very important game for us with the tricky wicket.

"I’m glad that I could get those runs for myself and for the team. We kept losing wickets at regular intervals and, like I said earlier, my whole process and focus was on building those small partnerships and helping the team get to a respectable total in that first innings."

The England tour was the first series for the Karnataka batter in India colours in eight years. Reflecting on playing the series opener at Leeds, Nair said he got goosebumps and it took him a while to realise that he was back playing for India.

"Yeah, it was a moment of goosebumps, and I can still feel that when I’m talking about it. A year back, I used to dream about being in the whites and standing there with the team. And then, there I was living my dream that I have once lived inside my head.

"It is an amazingly grateful feeling and something that you cannot explain. It took me a while to get used to the fact that now I have the stage and that I have made it back to the team. Now is the time to go and grab the opportunity," Nair said.

Karun Nair speaks about his 2022 tweet, admits those days kept him grounded

In 2022, at probably the lowest point of his career, Karun Nair had taken to X (formerly Twitter) and asked for cricket to give him a second chance. Speaking about those times, the 33-year-old said that those moments kept him grounded.

"I think it was just a moment of emotion that I was feeling at that time. Those few months would probably go down as something that kept me going through the last few years. Thinking about where I was and where I am now really pushes me to keep going, not give up and remain grateful. Those moments keep me grounded and make me keep doing what I do," the right-handed batter said.

Nair made 205 runs in four Tests at an average of 25.62. He was omitted from the playing XI for the fourth Test at Manchester.

