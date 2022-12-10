Karun Nair shares enigmatic tweet on day when Ishan Kishan smashes fastest ODI double ton

Out-of-favor Indian batter Karun Nair shared a cryptic post on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, December 10, even as fans celebrated Ishan Kishan’s double hundred - the fastest in men’s ODI history.

Opening the innings in Rohit Sharma’s absence due to a thumb injury in the third and final ODI of the series against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Kishan smashed 210 in 131 balls. He brought up his 200 off 126 balls, going past Chris Gayle’s record (138 balls) for the fastest double ton in one-day cricket.

Incidentally, a number of Indian cricket fans remembered Nair even as Kishan went berserk, clobbering the Bangladesh bowlers. The 31-year-old is only the second Indian batter to slam a triple hundred in Test cricket, achieving the feat against England in Chennai back in 2016.

Despite the brilliant knock, the right-handed batter has played only six Tests and two ODIs in his international career so far. Opinions have been divided over Nair’s short stint with the Indian team. Some feel he wasted most of his opportunities, while others have termed him plain unlucky not to play more matches for India.

Sharing his own thoughts, Nair took to his official Twitter account on Saturday and wrote:

“Dear cricket, give me one more chance.🤞🏽.”

The timing of the tweet generated plenty of interest on social media, coming as it did on the same day as Kishan shattered a number of records with his splendid knock. Like Nair, Kishan too has had to wait patiently for his opportunities. He might not even have been part of the playing XI for the third ODI had Indian skipper Rohit been fit for the match.

300 and gone: Karun Nair’s story so far

A domestic star, Nair made his Test debut in the Mohali Test against England in November 2016. He was dismissed for 4 on debut and scored only 13 in his second Test, which he played in Mumbai during the same series.

The batter stunned England by clubbing an unbeaten 303 off 381 balls in the fifth and final Test of the series in Chennai. Nair hit 32 fours and four sixes in a spectacular innings.

He had a poor series against Australia at home in March 2017, managing a highest score of 26 from four innings. The batter hasn’t played for India ever since. After six Tests, he averages 62.33, boosted by the triple hundred in Chennai.

