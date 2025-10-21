“I’d be about 5000 runs past Sachin Tendulkar” - CSK legend’s massive claim amid AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former Australian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Michael Hussey jokingly said that he may have finished with 5,000 runs more than Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, should he have started playing for his national side at a young age. Hussey is among the most accomplished batters across formats with 12,398 runs at an average of 49, including 22 centuries, in 302 outings.

Yet, his international career began at the age of 28 despite the left-hander scoring a truckload of runs in domestic cricket. Hussey was part of Australia's 2007 ODI World Cup-winning squad and their 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy-winning side.

Talking about how his career may have turned out if he had begun playing for Australia as a youngster, Hussey said on The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel (11:35):

"I've thought about it a lot. I'd probably be about 5,000 runs past Sachin Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in the game. Most centuries, most wins, most Ashes wins, and the most World Cup wins, probably all those things. And then, unfortunately, I wake up in the morning and it's just a dream. I would have loved an opportunity earlier, but the good thing for me was that when I got picked, I had a great understanding of my game."

Hussey boasted an incredible first-class record with almost 23,000 runs at an average of over 52, including 61 centuries, in 273 games. However, a dominant Australian lineup in the late 1990s and the early 2000s meant the former left-hander could not break into the side.

How many runs did Michael Hussey finish behind Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket?

As accomplished as Michael Hussey was, especially from a consistency and impact point of view, his lack of longevity ensured he finished way behind Sachin Tendulkar in overall numbers. The former Indian batter is the leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs with 15,921 and 18,426 runs, respectively.

Hussey, with 6,235 Test runs, finished almost 10,000 runs behind Tendulkar in the longest format. His 5,442 ODI runs were also nearly 13,000 runs behind the Indian Little Master.

However, the Australian great pipped the Indian legend in T20Is, with his 721 runs compared to Tendulkar's 10 (played only one T20I). Hussey also finished 78 centuries behind Tendulkar in overall international cricket (22 to 100).

