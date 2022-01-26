"I'd be nervous of a Virat Kohli who doesn't have the responsibility of leadership" - Jonty Rhodes

In the span of a few months, Virat Kohli's tenure as captain of the Indian men's cricket team came to an end. Kohli had relinquished the role in T20 Internationals (T20Is) at the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He was eventually stripped of ODI captaincy as the Board of Control for Cricket in India wanted one captain in white-ball cricket.

After India's series in South Africa came to an end earlier this month, Virat Kohli announced that he was stepping down as Test captain as well.

Former South Africa star Jonty Rhodes, who is currently participating in the Legends League in Oman, said that with the responsibility of captaincy lifted off his shoulders, Kohli may just become more dangerous as a batter.

Speaking to NDTV, he said:

"I'd be a little bit nervous of a Kohli who doesn't have the responsibility of leadership. Not that it cost him anything. I think he scored incredible runs for India. But he is such a passionate guy that he would want to go out there and score heavily just to show that he is still relevant to India in any capacity."

"It's always a personal decision" - Jonty Rhodes on Virat Kohli stepping down from captaincy

Jonty Rhodes feels that it's always a personal decision when a player decides to step down from the captaincy. He said:

"With regards to him stepping down, it's always a personal decision. He's obviously not retired. Many captains leave the job and just walk away but Kohli's still around. He is very passionate."

He added:

"We know how he plays the game. He is always 100% committed. His work ethic is just as strong. He obviously thinks he has a role to play for India still, just not as a captain. You have to respect someone like him for what he has done."

Rhodes refused to speculate on the reasons behind Virat Kohli's decision and added:

"I can't judge him and guess the reasons for him stepping down as India's Test captain. But if he is still there, surely that's a good thing."

Rhodes, who was known for his fielding prowess, said that while MS Dhoni started the change, Virat Kohli took the Indian team to 'another level' when it came to fitness. He said:

"Someone like Dhoni started the turnaround, showing people where you can be if you are fit and you are strong. Kohli just took that to another level."

Jonty Rhodes is part of the World Giants team in the Legends League and will face off against the Asian Lions today.

