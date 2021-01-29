Dan Christian would love to love play for Australia after impressive BBL campaign

Dan Christian has been rolling back the years in the 2020/21 BBL season with some stunning performances with both bat and ball for the Sydney Sixers. He appears to be in the best form of his career and still has aspirations to play for the Australian cricket team.

"For sure, I'd still love to be playing in that Australian side," Dan Christian said. "If the opportunity arises, great. But the things I'm focused on is just winning games and competitions. That's the currency for playing at the next level. If you are doing that, you will get noticed."

Dan Christian hasn't played for the Australian team since 2017. However, his performances for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL could lead to an unexpected return to the side with the ICC World T20I coming up later this year. Christian has scored 252 runs so far this season at an incredible strike-rate of 186.66. He also has two fifties to his name and has picked up 13 wickets in this year's BBL.

I still have a lot of cricket left in me: Dan Christian

Dan Christian has produced several match-winning knocks this season.

Despite nearing his 38th birthday, Dan Christian feels he still has a lot of cricket left in him. The all-rounder made his professional debut back in 2006 and is still going strong. Christian thinks he is enjoying his best form for the Sydney Sixers.

"I've had similar runs of form in other competitions, but over here, it's probably been my best form. I didn't look at changing anything. It was probably more to do with the fresh start and the confidence of being in a new group. I still feel I have a lot of cricket left in me despite being 37," said Christian.

Dan Christian joined the Sydney Sixers in the off-season and will now be aiming to help them win the BBL title this season.