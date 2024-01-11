"I'd be wanting to find out" - Ian Chappell urges selectors to have conversation with Steve Smith on his desire to open

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has urged the selectors to question Steve Smith behind his desire to open in Test cricket.

Cricket Australia, on Wednesday, announced the playing XI for the opening Test against the West Indies in Adelaide. With David Warner retiring from the format, Smith was confirmed as the opener and will do so for the first time in Tests.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Chappell admitted that it's baffling to see the former Aussie captain wanting to open after batting at No.4 for most of his career. He said:

"If he suddenly says 'I want to open', as a selector I'd be wanting to find out why he wants to open? It was interesting to note that Cummins said 'I'm very happy with Smith at four' - I take my hat off to Pat, because he's worked out we've got a four who is very good, we don't want to mess with the position."

"I agree with those sentiments. So as a selector I'd be trying to figure out, why does Smith want to open? And there's only one way you can get that answer, that's from the bloke himself. And you've got to do it in a private conversation, not with the world."

Chief Selector George Bailey addressed the decision by stating that Smith isn't a stop-gap option. With Cameron Bancroft churning big runs in the domestic circuit, Bailey explained that his non-selection was purely a 'cricketing decision'.

"You don't piss around with No.3 or No.4, in my book" - Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell.

Chappell further highlighted that No.3 and 4 are 'vital' spots in any line-up, suggesting that the best batters should slot in there. The 80-year-old said:

"The first thing I'd say about opening is you've got to want to do it. Smith has said he wants to do it, which means he has a good feeling about the position. If you think he's the best man for the job, well then you give it to him. You don't piss around with No.3 or No.4, in my book. They are two vital positions in the order."

The first Test against the West Indies begins on January 17th.

