"I have been dealt a hand and I don't have much control on what hand I have been dealt with" - Mayank Agarwal on potential India comeback 

Opening batter Mayank Agarwal has stated that he is currently focused on excelling on the domestic circuit and hoping for his work to speak for itself when the time comes.

Agarwal last played a game in Indian colors during the home series against Sri Lanka in March 2022. He was not considered for Team India's red-ball ventures in Bangladesh or at home against Australia, with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma forging a solid pair at the top of the order.

Now with young names like Yashasvi Jaiswal also entering the scene, it will be an uphill task for Mayank Agarwal to make an international return.

Asserting that he will give it his all with the opportunities that he avails, Agarwal told PTI in an interview:

"See, I am somebody who does not think too much about it. I have been dealt a hand and I don't have much control on what hand I have been dealt with. But I really want to put in everything from my side.

"On every given opportunity, I want to go out there, score runs and win games. Whatever has to come its way, it will come."

Mayank Agarwal further stated that he views the challenge to climb back to the top as an opportunity and not as additional pressure.

"I don't look at it as pressure, as I look at it as opportunity. Like I said, wherever I play, whichever tournament I play I want to go and get runs. I am somebody who I can ask myself some tough questions over the years," he said.

"I play with a lot of intensity. I am a very intense character. But off the field I am relaxed. I know how to switch off with the Vipasana (a breathing exercise) and as you said being a father also adds a bit to it," Agarwal added.

Agarwal had a poor debut season with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in OPL 2023. Currently playing for the South Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, the right-handed batter struck fifties across both innings as his side scraped through to the final with a two-wicket win in Bengaluru.

"As a player, I play to win and that is the intensity I play with" - Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal was once the first-choice opener in red-ball cricket after having had to wait for a while to avail his chance. He forged a good chemistry with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, but soon lost his place to KL Rahul under unfortunate circumstances.

Agarwal has also been unable to make the most of the opportunities he has availed in the recent past. He was not among the runs during the tour of South Africa and the home series against Sri Lanka as well in 2022.

Aiming to help the South Zone win the Duleep Trophy, Agarwal said:

"It is of utmost importance. For me, as a player I play to win and that is the intensity I play with and all of us are putting in the hard yards.The semifinal game was very tight and you could see that winning that match meant a lot for everyone. We are going to go all out and try our best to win the final."

Agarwal was dismissed for 28 runs off 47 deliveries in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final. South Zone are reeling at 182-7 at Stumps on Day 1 after being asked to bat first by West Zone.

