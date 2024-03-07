"I definitely feel I have the ability" - Umesh Yadav banking on fitness to eye India comeback 

Vidarbha star pacer Umesh Yadav wants to present his fitness as the USP (unique selling point) to the national selectors to consider him for an India comeback.

The right-arm quick played his last game for the country in the World Test Championship final which India lost against Australia last year. He was picked as the fourth seamer ahead of ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin but could only pick up two wickets in helpful conditions.

“See I can not say when or how I will come back," Umesh told Sportstar. "That is purely up to the management and the selectors in terms of what they are looking for and what they expect from which player. It depends on them. What clicks for me, is my body. I know the more I bowl, the fitter I will stay. My body is fit, I played seven games this season, it’s for everyone to see. I definitely feel I have the ability."

Thanks to his pace and reverse swing, Umesh has one of the best records for a pacer in India: 101 wickets from 32 matches at 25.88.

"We are 100 percent sure we’ll do well" - Umesh Yadav on Vidarbha's chances

Umesh has been pivotal to his side's march to the Ranji Trophy 2024 final against Mumbai with 27 wickets from seven matches at 26.77. His younger teammates have also enjoyed his company because of his selflessness.

"I am happy that if not me, my teammate is getting wickets. As a team, that is more important. At times, it will be the spinners, and at times the pacers. All you can do is stick to the length and keep the batters under pressure. That is what I do when I do not get wickets,” he said.

He added:

“Our batting and bowling units have stepped up when needed. We’re clicking as a unit. The confidence and morale are quite high in our camp heading into the final. So, we are 100 percent sure we’ll do well,” Umesh said.

The Ranji Trophy final kicks off on March 10 at the Wankhedede Stadium.

