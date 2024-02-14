"I was determined to quit the game at that time" - Nayan Mongia details how Dattajirao Gaekwad helped him resurrect his career

Former Indian wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia has recalled how the recently deceased Dattajirao Gaekwad helped him resurrect his cricketing career in 1991.

Gaekwad, who was India's oldest living Test cricketer since 2016, passed away aged 95 at his residence in Baroda on Tuesday, February 13. The Baroda-born cricketer debuted for India against England in 1952 and played 11 Tests.

Gaekwad captained India for four of the five Tests in the 1959 tour of England.

Speaking to Sportstar hours after Gaekwad's passing, Mongia narrated his conversation with the former when he had been left out of the West Zone squad for the 1991 Duleep Trophy despite a successful Ranji season.

"I was determined to quit the game at that time, as I felt that if I couldn’t find a place in the West Zone squad despite piling in so many runs, there was no point in playing cricket. I thought I would choose some other career, but sir scolded me, and that entire night, he explained to me why I should not think on those lines," said Mongia.

"I still remember those words of sir. He told me, ‘Are you out of your mind? Why would you even think of quitting cricket? You still have age on your side and have a long way to go. You have to fight your battle, and he inspired me by giving examples.’ I listened to him and was back to practice soon. He told me to just focus on my game and keep performing. I wouldn’t have perhaps ever played for India had sir not motivated me," he continued.

Mongia went on to play 44 Tests and 140 ODIs for India from 1994 to 2001, amassing over 2,700 runs and 261 dismissals.

He also enjoyed tremendous success in domestic cricket for Baroda, scoring over 10,000 runs across formats with 13 centuries.

"He did not like any batter hitting the ball in the air" - Nayan Mongia

Nayan Mongia further spoke of his admiration for Datta Gaekwad and recalled how the latter did not like batters hitting the ball in the air.

Despite a modest international career, Gaekwad was among the first to star in first-class cricket for Baroda, scoring over 5,700 runs with the aid of 17 centuries and 23 half-centuries.

"He did not like any batter hitting the ball in the air. If he saw that happening in a match, he would just walk out of the field. By that, he would make it evident to the batter that he did not approve of his shot selection. That was his way of conveying the message to the player. He would come and watch every match, and he could tell you each and every shot a batter played. That was his level of dedication," said Mongia.

Gaekwad also bowled part-time leg-spin and picked up 25 wickets in his illustrious first-class career.

He also led Baroda to their first Ranji Trophy title in almost a decade during the 1957-58 season by smashing a century against Services in the final.

