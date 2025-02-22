“I myself didn’t know how I got into the team” - Pakistan player’s shocking statement ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has said he was surprised at his inclusion in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, considering his last ODI appearance before the ongoing season came in 2022. He was not among the runs in the recent tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa but was the team's sole positive during their 60-run loss to the Black Caps in the ICC event on February 19.

Khushdil Shah made his presence felt with his part-time left-arm spin, returning figures of 0-40 off his seven overs. Coming in at No. 7 while chasing 321, as Pakistan stared at a heavy defeat, he scored a quickfire 49-ball 69 to stretch the team's total to 260.

Largely considered a white-ball player, Khushdil Shah was not in the scheme of things for quite a while. His last T20I appearance came during the 2023 Asian Games, but the selectors lost faith in him before the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Khushdil Shah did have a prolific Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) campaign for the Rangpur Riders, but his inclusion came as a surprise to fans, pundits, and even the player himself.

"I myself didn't know how I got into the team because I have been out of favour with the selectors for two years now," Khushdil Shah said (via NDTV).

"I don't take it (criticism) to heart because you can't stop people from saying what they say. The only answer I can give is to do my best and play a role in helping our team win," he added.

The all-rounder had pipped Faheem Ashraf for a place in the playing XI in the first match, and his recent exploits might help him retain his spot for the time being.

Khushdil Shah has played 14 ODIs for Pakistan

The 30-year-old made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2020 and has been a part of the side on a sporadic basis, largely with the second-string squad. In 14 matches, he has scored 290 runs at an average of 32.22 and a strike rate of 98.31.

Pakistan next face India in a Champions Trophy 2025 Group A contest at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

