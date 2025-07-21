“I don’t know if I will survive” - Cheteshwar Pujara reveals how Jasprit Bumrah helped him reach his century in ENG vs IND 2018 series

Veteran India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has recalled the 2018 tour of England and credited Jasprit Bumrah for his hundred in the fourth Test in Southampton. The Saurashtra batter revealed that the fast bowler vowed to try his best and eventually helped him reach the ton.

It was in the 71st over of India's first innings that Moeen Ali dismissed Ishant Sharma to leave the tourists at 227/9. Pujara completed his ton in the 73rd over and managed 132 runs before India's innings ended at 273. Bumrah was the last man to be dismissed, surviving 24 deliveries for his six runs and helping Pujara add 46.

In his column for BBC Sport, the 37-year-old stated he didn't think he would get a ton that day and that Bumrah's contribution that day sums him up as a cricketer.

"One of my favourite moments on that England tour in 2018 came in Southampton when Jasprit helped me get through to a hundred in the first innings. I was on 96 when he came out at number 11 and I have to admit I did not think I would get there but he walked in and said 'I will defend. I don't know if I will survive but I will do my best'. I ended up finishing on 132 not out as we put on 46 for the last wicket. That day sums him up because whether batting or bowling he is a very competitive cricketer."

Fast forward to the present, Jasprit Bumrah is the No.1 Test bowler, picking up 217 scalps at 19.48. He also captained India in the format on three occasions, notably ushering them to a massive win in Perth last year.

"In the dressing room, he is always watching the game" - Cheteshwar Pujara on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pujara also disclosed that Bumrah is involved in the game, regardless of whether he is on or off the field, making him a contender for captaincy. The veteran added:

"In the dressing room. he is always watching the game. Most fast bowlers come off the field and relax with their feet up. He does relax but he always has an eye on the field. When I used to sit next to him, he would always be giving an input on what our batters or the opposition could be doing differently, which is why he was viewed as a candidate to be captain before India appointed Shubman Gill."

It remains to be seen if Bumrah will be in action when India face England in the decisive fourth Test in Manchester, beginning on July 23.

