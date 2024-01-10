“I don’t see how they can play him, as much as I think he should be in the side" - Mark Butcher on Ben Foakes potentially missing out on India Tests 

Former England batter Mark Butcher feels that wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes might miss out on the playing XI yet again when Ben Stokes and company tour India for a grueling five-match Test series.

Foakes was controversially dropped from the playing XI during the Ashes to accommodate both in-form middle-order batters, Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook. Foakes had expressed his disappointment at having missed out on the iconic series, especially after he was termed as the 'best wicketkeeper in the world' by his skipper, not so long ago.

Foakes has showcased his ability to play spin and even keep wickets on challenging rank turners in the past. He was part of the England side that toured India and lost by a 3-1 margin in 2021. During that series, he scored 78 runs in six innings at an average of 15.60.

“I don’t see how they can play him, as much as I think he should be in the side,” Butcher said. “I do not see how they can get him in and play a balanced attack with five bowlers that includes two spin bowlers, three seamers and have enough batting. I just can’t see how they do it, I’m afraid," Mark Butcher said on Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast.

"I can’t see England wanting to go in with five specialist batters, Foakes at six, and then five bowlers after that because they haven’t got the all-rounders out there, so honestly I don’t see how they get him in," Butcher added.

Foakes reputation for playing spin came with his successful maiden series in Sri Lanka. The wicketkeeper-batter had scored a memorable ton on debut and scored 277 runs in the three-match series as well.

"I don’t feel our spinners are good enough to do that" - Butcher on England potentially playing with only four bowlers

The prospect of Foakes' inclusion comes down to either axing one of the middle-order batters or a bowler. Should they choose to do the latter, England will only have four bowling options in the squad, with Stokes unlikely to bowl right after his knee surgery.

Furthermore, with the subcontinent conditions demanding multiple spinners, England will only be able to field two pacers and two spinners in the playing XI, leaving Joe Root as the third spin-bowling option.

Butcher opined that England's spin bowling unit, comprising largely of inexperienced candidates in the form of Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, and Shoaib Bashir might not function well in a four-bowler unit. Butcher added that Stokes will have to include three frontline pacers in the team.

“Without seeing the surfaces it’s difficult to say [if England will feel the need to pick five bowlers] but a balanced attack in turning conditions is that, isn’t it? Unless you feel your slow bowlers are good enough to only play two seamers and two spinners and that be it. But I don’t feel our spinners are good enough to do that, and England’s strength wherever they travel has always been their seam bowling, so you’d want at least three seamers in that team," Butcher said.

England are without Stuart Broad after he announced his retirement. The team's fast-bowling options include James Anderson, Mark Wood, and Ollie Robinson, with Chris Woakes omitted from the squad.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App