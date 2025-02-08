"I don’t think even the ICC understands"- When a former Indian captain made a hilarious comment on the Duckworth-Lewis Method

The Duckworth-Lewis method is one of the most popular terms in cricket. The method comes into use when a limited-overs game has to be shortened due to rain or any other reason.

It helps the officials decide what should be the target for the team batting second as per the number of overs and wickets in hand. At times, the Duckworth-Lewis method has landed teams in weird situations.

The best example is the Pakistan vs New Zealand match from the 2023 ODI World Cup. New Zealand batted first and scored 401/6 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In response, Pakistan reached 200/1 in 25.3 overs when rain stopped the match. The game did not resume, and the officials declared Pakistan as the winner by 21 runs via the D/L method.

Back in 2017, when former Indian captain MS Dhoni attended a gala dinner organized by Virat Kohli's foundation, he discussed the D/L method with Alan Wilkins. During the chat, Dhoni hilariously commented:

"I don't think even the ICC understands the D/L method."

Duckworth-Lewis method was also used in MS Dhoni's last IPL match as captain

MS Dhoni played his last match as Chennai Super Kings captain in IPL 2023. It was the season's final against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rain played spoilsport on the day of the final, forcing the organizers to push the match to the reserve day.

GT scored 214/4 in 20 overs before rain interrupted the game on the reserve day. CSK received a 171-run target to chase in 15 overs. In a thrilling end to the contest, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and a four off Mohit Sharma's last two balls. His knock helped CSK successfully chase down the target and win their fifth trophy.

Dhoni will return to the field in IPL 2025. He will play under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy for CSK.

