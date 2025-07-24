"I don't think Rishabh Pant will have any issues" - Former India cricketer's massive claim after Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Legendary spinner R Ashwin expressed optimism about Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant coming out to bat on Day 2 of the ongoing Old Trafford Test against England. After the visitors were put into bat first, the stumper scored 37 runs from 48 balls before being retired hurt.

The southpaw injured his right toe while attempting to play the reverse sweep off pacer Chris Woakes' bowling on the fourth ball of the 68th over. He looked in substantial pain and had to be taken off the field in a golf cart.

Ashwin seemed positive about Pant being able to resume his batting on the second day. He suggested that India could get the upperhand in the contest if the swashbuckling batter was fit to continue his knock.

Speaking in the latest YouTube video of his channel, 'Ash ki Baat', the former India cricketer said (at 1:39):

"I still believe this was a big India day. I don't think Rishabh Pant will have any issues batting tomorrow; my fingers are crossed. If Rishabh comes to play tomorrow, India could make a really big score and could put England under serious pressure. Remember that England will have to bat last on that pitch, and there was a bit of hold for finger spinners on Day 1."

It is worth mentioning that Pant's availability will be key for Team India, given his stunning form. The 27-year-old is currently the second-highest run-getter of the series, amassing 462 runs across seven innings at an average of 77.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan (61 off 151) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 107) notched up fine half-centuries on Day 1 of the fourth Test. The side finished 264/4 at Stumps. England skipper Ben Stokes bagged two wickets on the opening day.

"Opening is a thankless job" - R Ashwin on Indian openers' contributions on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul formed a crucial 94-run opening partnership on Day 1 of India's must-win Test. However, they failed to convert their starts into big scores.

While Jaiswal scored 61, Rahul departed after a 46-run knock in 98 deliveries. R Ashwin emphasized that opening the batting was a "thankless job" in English conditions.

He noted that the two openers did well to survive the tough phase, which helped the rest of the batters. Reckoning that both Rahul and Jaiswal will have a better chance of scoring big runs in the next innings, Ashwin remarked in the same video (at 17:25):

"Neither of them could get big scores, and that's a bit unfortunate. It is the fourth Test, you are behind in the series, you lose the toss, and you are batting first. Let's not forget there was some help for the bowlers in the first session. It was a bit slow and was going around a bit. Both of them negotiated that session very well. Because they negotiated that, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were able to take that advantage.

"Opening is a thankless job, especially in conditions like England and South Africa. You will do all the hard work, and the middle order will come and capitalize. KL and Jaiswal batted really well. Their chance will come in the second innings where everything is better, and maybe the conditions are a little bit drier."

The ongoing clash is a do-or-die for the Shubman Gill-led side. The hosts have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, courtesy of their wins in the first and third Tests.

