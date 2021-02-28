"I don’t understand where it’s all coming from"- Nathan Lyon backs under-fire Justin Langer

Nathan Lyon is unaware of any discontent regarding Justin Langer's coaching style in the Australian dressing room. The off-spinner insisted that he personally has no issues with the former opening batsman.

Last month, reports emerged that Australian players were unhappy with Langer's 'micromanaging' and strict coaching style. The report attributed the development to dressing room sources.

Now, Nathan Lyon has gone on to back the Australian coach and said he doesn't have any problem with Justin Langer.

"Me personally, if I had a problem with JL, I’d go straight to him, But I don’t have a problem with him. I don’t understand where it’s all coming from. I’d like to think anyone in that change room or anyone at Cricket Australia or outside - if anyone has a problem with anyone, we’re about being honest with each other,” AAP quoted Nathan Lyon as saying.

Ever since their defeat to an injury-hit Indian team last month in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Australian team has come under severe scrutiny.

Their recent Test series to South Africa was also postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Rainbow Nation.

Justin Langer opens up about media leak

Justin Langer recently said that he has always insisted on having an honest conversation in the dressing room, and said it was a killer blow to him when he learned about the discontent in the dressing room from the media.

"That's the killer (learning about the discontent from media). I've talked for years about honest conversations, and the worst part about it all for me was it came out two weeks after the Test match; if there was such an issue, the players or the assistant coaches would have come and spoken to me," Justin Langer told Perth's Sport.

Australia's hopes of getting into the ICC World Test Championship final depend on the result of the fourth India-England Test. If the Three Lions win the Test and square the series at 2-2, Australia will go through. Any other result will see India face New Zealand in the final.