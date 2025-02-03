“I don’t want to be the team that concedes 300” - Jos Buttler’s massive statement on India’s performance in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

England skipper Jos Buttler acknowledged fearing India scoring 300 in the fifth and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. Having already conceded the series before the series finale, the English bowlers were severely punished by the Indian batters.

Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a breathtaking 135 off 54 deliveries to help India post a massive 247/9 in 20 overs. Yet, there were points during the innings when it appeared that the Men in Blue would cross 300.

India were 136/1 in the ninth over after Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma were involved in a 115-run partnership off 42 deliveries.

Speaking about the Indian onslaught post-game, Buttler said (via Independent):

"At one point, I was thinking I don’t want to be the team that concedes 300 for the first time. The guys stuck in and we had two commendable performances from Brydon Carse and Mark Wood. We were really outplayed."

Buttler praised Abhishek for his incredible batting display, saying:

"I’ve played quite a lot of cricket and credit to Abhishek Sharma. That was one of the best T20 knocks I’ve been on the receiving end of. You always sit down and think what more could we have done or how we could have stopped him, but some days I think you have to give a lot of credit to the opposition. He played brilliantly well."

Abhishek reached his century off 37 deliveries, making it the second-fastest by an Indian batter in T20Is, behind Rohit Sharma (35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017).

Thanks to the English bowlers making a comeback of sorts in the second half, India's 297/6 against Bangladesh last year remains the highest-ever team total in T20Is involving two Test-playing nations.

"You either get somewhere near or you fall in a heap and today was that day" - Jos Buttler after IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

England had no answers to India with bat and ball in Mumbai [Credit: Getty]

Jos Buttler remained unperturbed by England's dismal batting display in the final T20I against India, highlighting that the massive target lent itself to such a performance.

Chasing 248, the visitors folded for an embarrassing total of 97 in a mere 10.3 overs to suffer a 150-run defeat.

"With the bat, I’ve played in a few games like this and it generally goes one of two ways: you either get somewhere near or you fall in a heap and today was that day. We certainly won’t change the way we want to play, we need to keep backing that, be even more committed and be desperate to do well and execute that," Buttler said in the same interview.

He added:

"If we’re going to fall, I’d rather fall on the proactive side. Hopefully, over time you get more comfortable with that and play better."

This was England's fourth-lowest total in T20Is and the 150-run margin of the defeat was their biggest in the format.

With a 1-4 hammering in the T20I series behind them, Buttler's men will look to regroup for the three-ODI series, starting in Nagpur on February 6.

