"I ended up in the emergency room" - Alyssa Healy reveals how a rough dog fight led to hand surgery 

Senior Australian women's cricketer Alyssa Healy has shared the reason behind her recent hand surgery in the middle of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023.

The wicketkeeper-batter suffered a freakish index finger injury during a fight between her two pet dogs. She was taken to hospital on Saturday night.

Healy posted a picture on her Instagram story where her left hand was bandaged and splinted. She joked that the nature of the injury apparently gave an impression of her being involved in a crime scene. Speaking to reporters on Monday in a video press conference from her home, the 33-year-old said (via Fox Sports):

"I won't lie, when I pulled my finger out initially, I thought I was in strife. But it’s all gone seemingly smoothly at the moment. I’d say it’s shorter term rather than long term at the moment, the way people are talking."

She further added:

"The positive sign out of it is there was no bone or tendon damage, or a rupture. That’s the best news possible. I think there was an artery involved which probably made it look more like a crime scene than it needed to be. It was quite gory."

Alyssa Healy played the WBBL tournament opener against Melbourne Stars but missed the Sydney derby against Thunder on Sunday after undergoing surgery.

There is no official confirmation from the team or the organizers regarding the player being ruled out, with the possibility of her return in the later stages of the league still there.

Alyssa Healy aims to make it to India by year-end

Alyssa Healy has been leading the Australian women's team in the absence of regular skipper Meg Lanning, including the recent white-ball series against the West Indies at home.

Healy is confident of returning to action for Australia's multi-format tour to India, starting in December with the dates and schedule unannounced.

Cricket Australia is also yet to announce the squad for the India tour. Reports suggest that if either Lanning and Healy are unavailable, then all-rounder Tahila McGrath will lead the side in the subcontinent.