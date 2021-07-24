"I was expecting a call-up for the Sri Lanka tour" - Shivam Mavi [Exclusive]

Shivam Mavi is seen as one of the future stars of the Indian pace battery. India is lucky to be blessed with an abundance of exciting pace options and Mavi is certainly one of them.

The fast bowler rose to prominence in India's victorious 2018 U19 World Cup in New Zealand. Under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw, India won the showpiece event. But the stars of that young Indian side were the pace trio of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Ishan Porel.

Shivam Mavi on India's victorious 2018 U19 World Cup

The pace trio of Mavi, Nagarkoti and Porel were India's stars in the U19 World Cup

The pace trio picked up a combined 24 wickets and together gave away just a tad over four runs per over throughout the entire tournament. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Shivam Mavi opened up on how his partnership with Nagarkoti and Porel helped the Indian team in the U19 World Cup.

"I had a great experience in the U19 World Cup. I also had a great bonding with Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Ishan Porel. Whenever we used to start bowling we used to have a strategy in place. When any of us had a bad day with the ball, we used to help each other out and used to have our roles defined whether it's picking wickets or restricting the run flow," Shivam Mavi asserted.

Rahul Dravid was the head coach of that U19 Indian team. The Indian legend is responsible for the development of a number of young players and Mavi is one of them. The pacer shed light on Dravid's role in India winning the coveted tournament.

"From weakness to strength, from grass to grace and from nothing to something. The knowledge you have imparted to me is a great asset for my career. It would be impossible to count all the ways that you've helped me in my career."



- Shivam Mavi on Rahul Dravid#KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/L19zEmLm7u — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 9, 2018

Shivam Mavi also revealed his most memorable spell from the U19 World Cup. Here is what he had to say:

"Obviously Rahul sir had a huge role in winning the U19 World Cup. He used to tell us beforehand how a particular team is going to play. In the first match against Australia, I had picked up figures of 3-45 and that was my best spell."

Shivam Mavi on missing out on the Sri Lanka tour

Shivam Mavi is bowling 145 kph .... he is 19 yrs old .... !!!! #IPL ... He will play for #India .... Very soon ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 16, 2018

Shivam Mavi has been impressive for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has been one of their go-to pace options since 2018. The IPL has given an opportunity for a number of players to represent India at a very young age.

Mavi was expecting a call-up when the BCCI decided to send a second-string Indian side to Sri Lanka. Although he didn't receive the call-up to the senior team, he remains focused on working hard and wants to remain patient. He believes if he follows the right process, he will eventually wear the India blue.

"Yes I was expecting a call-up to the Sri Lanka tour. But it happens with a lot of players that you perform and you don't get a call up. But I don't get frustrated because I am patient and I am motivated to work hard. I am confident that one day I will get a call up," Shivam Mavi signed off.

