"I don't experiment with anything"- Prabath Jayasuriya on incredible success against Babar Azam

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has had a sensational Test career so far, with 59 wickets from just nine Tests. Along the way, he has toppled some records, including the fastest spinner to take 50 Test wickets.

The left-arm spinner's numbers against Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also seem to be ridiculously good. In seven innings that the duo have faced off, Prabath has dismissed Babar a staggering six times.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, here's what Prabath Jayasuriya had to say about his plans for Babar Azam:

"I normally start with my basics for any batter and it's the same while dealing with Babar Azam. I don't experiment with anything during the game because he is a good batter. I just ensure that I need to be patient and bowl wicket-to-wicket and try to do the basics right."

Prabath had an incredible beginning to his Test career when Australia visited Sri Lanka in 2022. He picked up six-wicket hauls in each innings on his Test debut at Galle, announcing his arrival on the big stage. On this, he added:

"It was the biggest memorable time in my cricketing life. It was a dream debut definitely. It was definitely a turning point in my Test career. I got big wickets like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head. I am really happy for these moments."

Prabath Jayasuriya on learning from Herath and Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath are the two greatest spinners Sri Lanka have produced. So it was natural for Prabath Jayasuriya to idolize them while growing up and opting to become a professional cricketer.

On this, he stated:

"I have followed both of them (Herath and Muralitharan) because we have to get good qualities from both of them. Rangana Herath bowls left-arm spin so sometimes I have trained with him and he has shared a lot of his experience with me."

Given the start that he has had to his Test career, if Jayasuriya can bring longevity to his game, he could well become one of the finest cricketers produced by Sri Lanka.