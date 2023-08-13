"I was extremely scared of fast bowlers" - Azam Khan recalls early PSL days with Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan is arguably one of the most explosive batters in the country and has gained ample experience playing in T20 leagues around the world. However, the same wasn't the case when he initially started playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam made his debut in the league for the Quetta Gladiators and played for them in the first four seasons. However, he accepted that he was a bit terrified to face speedsters when he was new to the scene in the inaugural season.

Here's what Azam Khan was quoted as saying by Backward Point: A Cricket Podcast about facing the likes of Mohammad Sami:

“When I entered the ground on my PSL debut, I couldn’t feel my legs. I was extremely scared of fast bowlers at that time and was trying to back off. Sami Bhai [Mohammad Sami] was bowling rockets and it was insanely hard for me to tackle that sort of pace."

Azam Khan on his time with Quetta Gladiators

Azam Khan worked with his father and former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan, who is also the coach of the Quetta Gladiators. He disclosed that his father had made it clear to him that they wouldn't be picking him for the team from PSL 2022.

That said, Azam thanked the franchise and especially the team owner Nadeem Omar for the opportunities he received in the four seasons that he was with the franchise. On this, he stated:

“My father told me after PSL 4 that we’re not going to pick you next year. However, Nadeem Bhai [Nadeem Omar] supported me a lot because he had seen my game in various Ramzan tournaments where I regularly performed for Omar Associates."

Azam has played for Islamabad United in the previous two seasons and will be eying a place in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad for the showpiece event next year.