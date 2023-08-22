"I am a fan of Rohit Sharma's captaincy"- Eoin Morgan on Indian captain ahead of 2023 World Cup

Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes Rohit Sharma has the right mix of calmness and hunger needed for India to win the ODI World Cup to be played at home in October-November this year.

There has been a bit of pressure on Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid, especially as India haven't won an ICC Trophy for the past 10 years. However, Morgan feels Rohit has the balanced mindset of a captain needed to go all the way.

Speaking to RevSportz, here's what Eoin Morgan had to say about Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid:

"I think they are a great combination and I am a fan of Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Even when he didn't have the captain's armband, he used to contribute both on the field and in the changing room. When you speak to players who have played in the same team as him, they reiterate that. He is similar to Virat Kohli in terms of how he wants to grow the team and is very serious about lifting silverware. For me, the combination of that and his calmness and experience is something he will be able to utilize on home soil."

India are huge favorites in home conditions: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan himself has won the World Cup with England at home and understands the importance of knowing home conditions. He feels that India will have a similar advantage, making them favorites for the showpiece event.

On this, he stated:

"Playing at home is always a huge advantage because there is that comfort of knowing the conditions inside out and making clear and concise decisions and committing to them over a period of time, particularly on the big stage of a World Cup when you're under pressure. I see them as huge favorites in the World Cup."

India will have a great idea about how their squad shapes up with their first Asia Cup game against Pakistan to be played in Kandy on September 2.