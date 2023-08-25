“I fancy him in those conditions” - Jacques Kallis makes his prediction for top run-scorer at World Cup 2023

South Africa cricket legend Jacques Kallis has predicted that England's white-ball skipper Jos Buttler will be the leading run-getter in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. According to Kallis, with the kind of batting talent that he possesses, the aggressive cricketer should fancy Indian conditions.

World Cup 2023 will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. England are the defending champions in the competition, having won the 2019 edition at home, beating New Zealand in the final at Lord’s on boundary count rule.

The Buttler-led side will begin their title defense by taking on the Kiwis in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

In a video on ICC’s Instagram handle, Kallis was asked to predict the leading run-getter at the 2023 World Cup.

“I think Jos Buttler will be the leading run-scorer. Outside call, but I fancy him in those conditions along with England having a good World Cup. I think he’s going to be the one guy that stands out," he replied.

Buttler has featured in 165 ODIs so far, scoring 4647 runs at an average of 41.49, with 11 hundreds and 24 fifties. He, however, possesses a poor one-day record in India. In eight matches, he has scored 83 runs at an average of 11.85, with a best of 31.

Speaking of his performances in the ODI World Cup, he has played 17 matches, scoring 453 runs at an average of 34.84, with one hundred.

“One of the best white ball players” - Eoin Morgan hails Buttler as England prepare for World Cup

England’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan recently hailed Buttler as a batter and a captain. He termed the keeper-batter as one of the best white ball players to have ever played the game and a brilliant leader as well.

Morgan praised the 32-year-old and told RevSportz:

"He is a brilliant leader and in his first World Cup as a leader he lifted silverware in Australia. So you have to sit back and admire that, but also I feel the quality of the player, he is one of the best white ball players to have ever played the game. His role as a player and a captain in the England team is integral to their success. He has his own authentic way of captaincy and his calmness will always help under pressure at the World Cup."

Under Buttler, England won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, defeating Pakistan in the final at the MCG by five wickets.