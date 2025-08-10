"I am fed up" - Childhood coach's startling revelation about Rohit Sharma from 2007 T20 World Cup

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, has shared an interesting revelation about the cricketer’s rise during the 2007 season. Speaking on a YouTube podcast with Gaurav Manglani, released on Saturday, August 9, Lad recalled how Manoj Tiwary’s injury ahead of the Bangladesh series in May 2007 paved the way for Rohit’s entry into the national side.

Following Tiwary’s injury, the Mumbai cricketer earned his maiden ODI call-up for the tour of Ireland in June, where he made his debut. He was also part of the squad for the England series before going on to represent India in the inaugural edition of the 2007 T20 World Cup. Lad said:

“Unfortunately, during that Bangladesh tour, Manoj got injured. While playing, he fell and dislocated his shoulder. The next tour was to Ireland and England for the World Cup, and that is when Rohit was selected. Manoj Tiwary’s injury opened the door for him. This is what I call the luck factor.”

Dinesh Lad also recounted how Rohit once called him during the World Cup, expressing frustration over not getting any game time. His opportunity finally came in his second match, which was his first innings of the tournament, when Yuvraj Singh missed the clash against South Africa. The right-handed batter made the most of it, scoring an unbeaten 50 off 40 balls. Lad said:

“After that, in the first four matches of the T20 World Cup, Rohit did not get a chance. He would call me saying, “I am fed up." I told him, “Are you mad? You are in the Indian team, not playing street cricket. Be patient, your chance will come.” Then he told me, “Sir, if I get a chance, I will make it count.”

“Fortunately, Yuvraj Singh fell ill, and Rohit got his chance in the match against South Africa. He scored 50 runs and was involved in a run-out. From there, Rohit took off and never looked back. You see, this is the luck factor,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also played a vital cameo in the final against Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 30 off just 16 balls to help India secure a five-run victory.

“His time will come” - Dinesh Lad’s massive statement on Arjun Tendulkar

In the same video, Dinesh Lad also spoke about legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun. Lad praised the 25-year-old’s skills and highlighted the role of luck in a player’s career, drawing a parallel with Rohit Sharma’s journey. He said that if luck is on Arjun’s side, he can go on to achieve great success.

“I have seen Arjun and taken a lot of interest in him. I have watched him since childhood. He bowls well and bats well. It is just a matter of time; his moment can come anytime. He is probably 24 or 25 years old now. You never know. There is also a luck factor in this. If Arjun’s luck also clicks, he will definitely reach a good level. His cricketing skills are good; not only does he bat well, but he also bowls well. His time will come," he said.

Arjun has played 17 first-class matches, taking 37 wickets at an average of 33.51 and a strike rate of 60.6, including a five-wicket haul. The southpaw has scored 532 runs, registering two half-centuries and one century.

