"I feel very bad for Rahul Dravid today" - Marathi Actress Aditi Dravid gets emotional for her uncle after 2023 World Cup final loss

Marathi Actress Aditi Dravid is the niece of Indian head coach and former cricketer Rahul Dravid. She expressed her emotions after the Men in Blue, under the coaching of her uncle, faltered at the final hurdle of the 2023 World Cup against Australia on November 19.

Aditi believes Rahul gave everything he could to bring the World Cup home, but feels sad that it was just not meant to be for the legendary cricketer.

Here's what she was quoted as saying about Rahul Dravid to a portal by TOI:

"Rahul Dravid is my uncle. My uncle has been working in the field of cricket for the past 30-35 years. Vinayak Dravid (my dad) is himself is a Ranji trophy player. He and I have a relationship because of cricket. I became very emotional. I feel very bad for him today. His term as head coach is also coming to an end. This World Cup was his last. He is very hardworking and has done a lot of hard work. I think he is the best coach"

Haven't thought about my future: Rahul Dravid

In the press conference after the final, Dravid claimed that his entire focus was to help the Indian team reach their goal and that he hadn't thought anything yet about his future as coach.

On this, he stated:

"At this point in time, I was completely focused on this campaign and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what happens in the future. Honestly, I haven't thought about it. I think all our campaign, all our energies were focused on this match, focused on this tournament, and focused till here."

With Dravid's contract expired, it will be interesting to see if the BCCI convinces him to extend the contract or look at VVS Laxman as his successor.