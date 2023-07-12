"I don't feel they can beat India" - Aakash Chopra on the West Indies squad for the 1st Test

Aakash Chopra believes the West Indies are a weak side and he doesn't see them beating India in the upcoming Test series.

The two sides will lock horns in a two-match series, with the first game to be played in Roseau from Wednesday, July 12. The West Indies finished eighth in the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and will want to give a better account of themselves in their first series of the new cycle.

While previewing the first Test in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was pessimistic about the hosts' chances of defeating India, saying:

"What is the story of the opposition team? No one's numbers are very good. No matter how they play at home, good or bad, I am seeing it as a weak team. This team might push us a little because they are playing at home, but can they beat India? Personally, I don't feel they can beat India."

However, the former Indian opener named a few West Indies players who will be keenly watched:

"The focus will be slightly on Alzarri Joseph. There is Raymon Reifer, there will be a little focus on him. There is Kraigg Brathwaite, he is a slightly dependable batter. You will see Jason Holder in the middle. Rahkeem Cornwall has been called back, Roston Chase is not there."

The West Indies head into the Test series after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup later this year. They were stunned by the Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Scotland, resultantly failing to make the cut.

"Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli are the only two who have played there" - Aakash Chopra on India's lack of experience of playing in Dominica

Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli played together in the 2011 Dominica Test.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that none of the current Indian players, barring Virat Kohli, have previously played in Dominica:

"India last played in Dominica in 2011. They haven't played there after that. Virat Kohli is the only player in this entire Indian team who played that game. The other guy is the coach. So Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli are the only two people who have played there."

The cricketer-turned-commentator expects the match to be played on a green surface, with the Dukes ball further assisting the seamers:

"There have been only five Test matches played in Dominica. So there isn't a huge sample size to know how the conditions will be. But what generally happens in the West Indies these days? You will get to see grass on the pitch. You don't see a brown pitch here. The Dukes ball that is used here swings a little more."

However, Chopra pointed out that the wicket is likely to be slow and might assist the spinners more in the first session, assuming there will be moisture, and as the game progresses. Despite the early assistance for the bowlers, he wants India to bat first if they win the toss as he reckons they will get to bat twice only in that scenario.

