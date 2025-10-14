"I feel he deserves a place fully" - Former coach's massive statement on Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup spot ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India coach Sanjay Bangar has opined that Rohit Sharma merits a place in the Men in Blue's 2027 World Cup squad if he retains his form and fitness. He highlighted that the former India captain had adopted a selfless approach and kept the team before himself.

India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Rohit has been picked in the 15-member Indian squad, but has been replaced by Shubman Gill as the captain.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about the importance of Rohit's presence in the Indian dressing room for Gill in the ODI series against Australia.

"Rohit Sharma wanted to set a different template. When India weren't able to cross the last step in 50-overs cricket, he took huge responsibility on himself about how he would bat in the first 10 overs. He has done a lot of things for the team's benefit," the former India all-rounder responded.

"You want to see exceptional performances from Rohit Sharma because based on the feeling he has conveyed and the interviews we have read, I feel he is still very eager to play till the 2027 World Cup, and if he retains his form and fitness, I feel he deserves a place fully," he added.

Rohit Sharma has amassed 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76 in 273 ODIs. He has an even better record against Australia, scoring 2,407 runs at an average of 57.30 in 46 ODIs.

"He will try to play in the same style only" - Sanjay Bangar on Rohit Sharma's likely approach in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Rohit Sharma likes to take the attack to the opposition bowlers. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Sanjay Bangar opined that Rohit Sharma will continue to play attacking cricket in Australia and prepare for the potentially similar conditions in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

"He will try to play in the same style only because the next World Cup is in South Africa. The Indian team have an opportunity here because they won't get many chances to play in those kinds of conditions. You will see these pacy and bouncy pitches even in South Africa," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Rohit and Virat Kohli would want to help Shubman Gill make a winning start to his tenure as India's ODI skipper.

"He will want to make a strong start here because of the stature he has and the way he can contribute. He has a massive role not only as a batter, but also how a former captain makes a young captain comfortable. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have to give that space to Shubman Gill so that he starts his ODI career as captain as he has done in Tests," Bangar observed.

Shubman Gill has never captained India in an ODI previously. The 26-year-old has made an impressive start to his tenure as India's Test skipper, drawing the five-match away series in England 2-2 and registering a 2-0 win in the two-game home series against the West Indies.

About the author Kartik Iyer



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

