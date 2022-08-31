"I feel this is the right time to finish" - New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme retires from international cricket

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has decided to retire from international cricket after discussions with his country's cricket board regarding his central contract. The 36-year-old cited age and recurring injuries as one of the decisive reasons behind his decision.

De Grandhomme, who made his international debut in 2012, has been integral to New Zealand's success across formats in the last few years. The 36-year-old, who featured in 29 Tests, 45 ODIs and 41 T20Is, contributed heavily to their number one ODI ranking, including their run to the 2019 World Cup final.

In that tournament, the right-hander scored a 47-ball 60 in a victorious chase against South Africa and a superb 64 against Pakistan, albeit in a defeat. He bagged figures of 10-2-25-1 in the final against England as New Zealand lost in the super over. However, De Grandhomme was part of the team that won the ICC World Test Championship final against India in Southampton last year.

De Grandhomme has said that factors like age, injuries and the need to look after his growing family have been playing on his mind in the last few weeks. Although he remains proud to have represented the Black Caps, he feels it is the right time to step aside now.

"I accept that I am not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries," said Grandhomme. "I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks.

I’ve been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the BLACKCAPS since debuting in 2012, and I’m proud of my international career, but I feel this is the right time to finish."

The veteran did not complete the three-Test series against England in June, as he sustained a foot injury in the first game. He scored an unbeaten 42 in the first innings, followed by a golden duck in the second and took one wicket in the game.

"It’s sad to see him go" - Gary Stead on Colin de Grandhomme's retirement

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has said that De Grandhomme has played a key role in some of New Zealand's greatest achievements and he respects the player's decision to retire, elaborating:

"Colin’s been a hugely influential part of the BLACKCAPS and contributed to some of the team’s greatest achievements. Colin’s a great team man, and we will certainly miss his character around the dressing room.

While it’s sad to see him go - we appreciate he’s at a stage in his career where he’s looking to head in a different direction, and we respect that."

De Grandhomme is likely to represent Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) later this year. He caught the New Zealand board by surprise after being picked up in the draft.

