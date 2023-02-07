"I feel they are scared to face such world-class spinners on a turning track"- Danish Kaneria slams Ian Healy for his comments 

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels Team India should unleash a rank-turner in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. He slammed former Australian cricketer Ian Healy for his comments about the pitch being 'unfair' if it is a rank turner.

Ever since India beat England 3-1 in a Test series at home back in 2021, there has been a lot of debate about the pitches that the hosts have offered to visiting teams. Even before a ball has been bowled, Healy has claimed that India will win the series if they play on 'unfair pitches'.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria claimed that the Australians are 'scared' of negotiating India's quality spin attack if they get a turning track and that's why they were playing mind games with such statements. He said:

"I feel India should dish out a rank-turner to Australia. Instead of giving statements, the visitors should focus on how to tackle the quality Indian spinners. I feel they are scared to face such world-class spinners on a turning track and hence are passing such statements."

Danish Kaneria on Australia's pace attack

Australia will be without their two experienced pacers in Mitchell Starc (finger injury) and Josh Hazlewood (Achilles injury) for the first Test. Danish Kaneria isn't quite sure whether Scott Boland will be able to show the form that he has done on home soil as the conditions are different in India.

On this, he stated:

"Australia will be missing their two key bowlers in Starc and Hazlewood. A lot will depend on how skipper Pat Cummins bowls and Scott Boland will need to give him that support. He hasn't bowled in these conditions so it will be interesting to see whether he can sustain bowling long spells."

Australia have begun practicing in Nagpur and after their camp in Alur, they might have a good idea of what their bowling attack could be.

