"I am totally at peace" - Ravichandran Ashwin on his limited-overs career

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on talks of being recalled to India's white-ball team. The off-spinner indicated that he is not losing sleep over his limited-overs career.

Ravichandran Ashwin last played a white-ball game for India in 2017. Since then, he has been overlooked in favor of wrist spinners such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

However, Ashwin is not mulling too much on the fact that he has been consistently ignored in limited-overs formats even after his brilliant performances in Test cricket.

"A lot of times, people tell these lines on leadership forums that you need to compete with yourself. But I have definitely found the balance and learned in life about how I must be competing with myself and be at complete peace when I am doing that. Because when some of these questions are asked about my ODI return, T20I return, white-ball dreams and all these things, I find those questions are really laughable because I am totally at peace and extremely happy with the life I am leading right now," Ravichandran Ashwin told India Today in an exclusive interview.

The 34-year-old is confident that he will be able to deliver if given a chance in the white-ball formats once again.

"That given an opportunity anywhere, I would make a game-breaking performance which I am almost certain about because of the space I find myself in. What questions people have to ask what opinions people have, I am not worried about at all. As of now, every single game I play out there in the park, I want to leave a smile on my face, and everybody else's," Ravichandran Ashwin added.

Virat Kohli indicates no place for Ravichandran Ashwin in T20I squad

Virat Kohli recently weighed in on the debate to include Ravichandran Ashwin in India's T20I squad. The Indian skipper made it clear that as long as Washington Sundar is doing well, there will be no place for the Test specialist as both Sundar and Ashwin offer similar skillsets.

"Washington has been doing really well for us. You can't have two players of same discipline playing in one spot, unless Washington has a drastically horrible season and things go south for him. You suggest where you would add Ashwin and play him in the team when someone like Washington does that job for the team." Kohli said before the start of the T20I series against England.

India are due to host the T20 World Cup in October-November this year. As things stand, Ashwin is unlikely to feature in the mega tournament.

