"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror"- Yograj Singh slams former Indian captain for ruining son Yuvraj Singh's career

Yograj Singh, former Indian cricketer and the father of World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, launched another scathing attack on MS Dhoni for ruining his son's career. Yuvraj represented India for 17 years and played most of the entire second half of his illustrious career under Dhoni.

The duo helped India win the 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups, with Dhoni as the captain and Yuvraj the key contributor, including the Player of the Tournament in the ODI World Cup.

However, the latter's Team India appearances dwindled after 2014, culminating with his final game for the side in the West Indies in 2017.

In a recent interview on the Zee Switch YouTube channel, Yograj said about Dhoni:

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life. I have never done two things in life - first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids. That man (MS Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could have played four to five years more."

Trending

Yuvraj finished his international career with almost 12,000 runs across formats with 17 centuries in 402 outings.

"India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing with cancer and winning the World Cup for the country" - Yograj Singh

Quarter-final match of the 2011 ICC World Cup - Source: Getty

Yograj Singh hailed his son Yuvraj for winning India the 2011 World Cup despite dealing with cancer and felt he deserves the Bharat Ratna for the same.

The now-42-year-old produced an impressive all-round showing during the tournament, scoring 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and picking up 15 wickets.

"I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj. Even Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have said in the past that there won't be another Yuvraj Singh. India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing with cancer and winning the World Cup for the country," said Yograj.

Yuvraj was at the non-striker's end when Dhoni smashed the winning maximum for India in the grand finale against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

The southpaw was also part of the Indian squad that finished as finalists of the 2014 T20 World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️