“I am four kilos down from dengue” - Shubman Gill after smashing 92 against Sri Lanka

Team India opener Shubman Gill has revealed that he is yet to regain full fitness after suffering a bout of dengue, which forced him to miss India’s first two 2023 World Cup matches. The youngster stated that he has lost four kilos due to the illness.

Heading into India’s match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2, Gill had a disappointing run with the bat. The 24-year-old registered scores of 16, 53, 26 and 9. The opener, however, struck form against Sri Lanka, scoring a run-a-ball 92.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, Gill opened up on the status of his recovery from illness, saying:

"[I am] not in full fitness. I am four kilos down from dengue, in terms of mass and muscle weight.”

On his wonderful knock against Sri Lanka, he commented that he wanted to put pressure on the Sri Lankan bowlers. The Indian opener elaborated:

"The odd ball was seaming and I hit the ball in my areas. You couldn't get into a shell. I looked to put pressure on the bowlers. I felt in the previous matches I got starts except the last one. We thought about rotating the strike today. I honestly don't think it was a 400 wicket. We batted well to get 350.”

Gill hit 11 fours and two sixes before falling eight short of his maiden ODI World Cup hundred. He attempted to ramp a short ball from left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka, but ended up edging the ball to the keeper.

“Siraj is always fired up” - Shubman Gill

Reflecting on Team India’s thumping 302-run win over a hapless Sri Lankan outfit, the right-handed batter praised the pace bowlers as well as batter Shreyas Iyer, who smashed 82 in 56 balls.

"The way they were bowling, we were anticipating wickets. [Mohammed] Siraj is always fired up. They were sensational. They have made the job easier for us. Shreyas was the key today. He batted superbly,” Gill said.

While the Indian opener top-scored for the hosts, Virat Kohli contributed 88 off 94 balls. Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Siraj (3/16) then starred with the ball as the Men in Blue rolled over Sri Lanka for 55 in 19.4 overs.