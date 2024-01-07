“I have gifted a few bowling spikes to them” - Mukesh Kumar on guiding youngsters in his hometown in Bihar

Team India pacer Mukesh Kumar stated that he tries his best to guide and assist young and aspiring cricketers in his hometown in Gopalganj district of Bihar. He added that as part of his endeavor he has even gifted a few bowling spikes to such youngsters.

Mukesh was part of the Indian side in all formats during the recently concluded tour of South Africa. Though he did not pick up many wickets, he impressed with his temperament under pressure.

Being the first international cricketer from Gopalganj, the pacer is seen as a star in the district. The 30-year-old is also very much open to helping the upcoming generation blossom in cricket.

"Yes, when I go back to Gopalganj youngsters come and speak to me and ask me about their game and seek guidance. I do try and help them as much as I can. I have gifted a few bowling spikes to them," the right-arm pacer was quoted as telling news agency PTI.

Recalling his hard grind to the top, which even saw him stay at Eden Gardens' dormitory for an extended period, Mukesh stated that it has been a good learning curve.

"Patience and process were two aspects that I always concentrated upon. Also all tips given by my coaches from formative years have come in handy," he said.

The pacer’s father was a cab driver in Kolkata, who wanted him to join the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). However, Mukesh failed to clear the physical test. He eventually discovered his passion for cricket and worked diligently on developing his bowling skills.

“When you play for the country, you need to adapt” - Mukesh Kumar

Having made his international debut in July 2023, the Indian medium pacer has featured in two Tests, six ODIs and 11 T20Is.

Asked about the shift from domestic cricket to the big stage, the Bengal pacer admitted that being able to adapt is the key.

"When you play for the country, you need to adapt and adjust to various formats. If you are playing white ball and need to play Test matches after that, then you also simultaneously need to practice with red ball," he told PTI.

Mukesh has so far claimed six wickets in Test matches, five in ODIs and 10 in T20Is.

