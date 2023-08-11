“I would go with Surya” - Shikhar Dhawan has his say on India’s No.4 conundrum for World Cup 2023

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has picked Suryakumar Yadav as his choice for the No. 4 position with regard to India’s combination for the 2023 World Cup. According to Dhawan, Suryakumar seems a good choice since he is experienced and has been playing international cricket for a while.

India have failed to zero in on a batter for the No. 4 spot due to multiple injury issues. Question marks remain over the availability of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. In their absence, the Men in Blue have tried out Suryakumar and Sanju Samson. Recently, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, among other experts, have opined that Tilak Varma could also be tried out.

Speaking to PTI, Dhawan opened up on India’s No. 4 quandary and said:

"I would go with Surya at four as he is an experienced player and has been playing international cricket for a while.”

Suryakumar, however, has failed to grab his opportunities in one-day cricket. In 26 matches, he has scored 511 runs at an average of 24.33. Recently, the 32-year-old conceded that his ODI numbers are very poor and added that he has no shame in admitting the same.

“Looking forward to see how Shubman Gill does in the World Cup” - Dhawan

Asked which Indian batters he is looking forward to see in the World Cup, Dhawan named young opener Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma.

"Also, really looking forward to see how Shubman Gill does in the World Cup. Another batter to watch out for will be Rohit Sharma as he did exceptionally well in the last World Cup,” the 37-year-old said.

On India's World Cup 2023 chances, he asserted:

"We have got a very good side which has the right blend of experience and youth. We will have the home advantage. We know the grounds and pitches and that is going to come in very handy."

On a personal level, the seasoned opener no longer seems in the scheme of things as far as international cricket is concerned. He last represented India in December 2022 during the ODI series in Bangladesh. Asked how he is keeping himself busy, the left-hander said:

"It is important to be productive. We live quite a high-paced life, especially when you are playing all formats like I used to at one point. Now I have enough time, so I keep myself involved with my business interests.”

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Shikhar Dhawan said - "Rohit Sharma will be one batter to watch out in this World Cup 2023 as he did exceptionally well in the 2019 World Cup". (To PTI) pic.twitter.com/FyV7PH3UL6

Having made his international debut in 2010, Dhawan has represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is.