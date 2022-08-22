"I have no goals" - Shakib Al Hasan does not have high expectations from Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2022 

Newly appointed Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan is not keeping any expectations from his team for the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup. The Tigers have made it to the finals on three occasions across the last four editions of the tournament, but are going into the upcoming one on the back of some shaky form.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested an extension to submit their squad for the tournament as a result of injuries and doubts over Shakib Al Hasan's availability.

The all-rounder, however, cut sponsorship ties with gambling company Betwinner News as per the board's request to make himself available.

Noting that he cannot change the team's current fortunes in a matter of a couple of matches, Shakib told ANI:

"I have no goals. My only aim is that we can do well in the (T20) World Cup and these are the preparations for it. If someone thinks that I can change things within one or two days or that someone else will come to change it, then we are living in a fool's kingdom."

He added:

"If you are able to think practically, our true development will be seen when the team really does well in the World Cup in three months' time."

Bangladesh have been drawn alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B of the Asia Cup. They will begin their campaign with a clash against the Mohammad Nabi-led side on August 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

"We are far behind in this version from that point so we have no choice but to make a new start" - Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh failed to secure a single win during the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup despite it being contested in familiar sub-continent conditions. Barring a couple of victories against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, the side lost all of their T20I matches in 2022.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo The BCB has announced that Shakib Al Hasan will be the Bangladesh captain for the Asia Cup, the tri-series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup The BCB has announced that Shakib Al Hasan will be the Bangladesh captain for the Asia Cup, the tri-series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup https://t.co/x8ogPaKBJd

Hoping that Bangladesh will slowly begin to catch up with other teams in the shortest format of the game, Shakib added:

"We are far behind in this version from that point so we have no choice but to make a new start. When a baby starts walking (the first) steps are very difficult but gradually things become easier and I hope that we will also be able to start walking step by step like a baby and then move forward."

Bangladesh have appointed Sridharan Sriram as a technical consultant till the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Shakib will also fulfill his role as captain before Nurul Hasan takes over after the tournament in Australia.

Where do you see Bangladesh finishing in the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup? Let us know what you think.

