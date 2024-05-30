"I am going to decide one between Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins"- Tim Paine wants Nathan Ellis to start for Australia at T20 World Cup 2024

Former Australian captain Tim Paine believes it should be a no-brainer for the Aussies to have Nathan Ellis as one of the first names on their team sheet for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. Ellis has impressed Paine with his complete package of variations.

The former cricketer claimed that he would pick Mitchell Starc, Ellis, and leg-spinner Adam Zampa and then choose one between star pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Here's what Tim Paine had to say about Nathan Ellis and Australia's bowling attack on ESPN:

"I am picking Mitchell Starc. He is my No.1 out-and-out quick. Obviously Adam Zampa. I am going to decide one between Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. I am going to pick one of them. Its not to say that they aren't outstanding bowlers. They are. But Ellis complements the rest of the attack really well."

Despite playing just 14 T20Is for Australia, Nathan Ellis has picked up 24 wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 and has been a reliable death bowling option, a role that needs specialization in modern-day T20 cricket.

Tim Paine on what Nathan Ellis brings to the table

With the T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the USA, Tim Paine shed light on the importance of having variety in the attack. He also reckons 24 wickets in 14 games just shows how suited Ellis is to the format's requirements.

On this, Paine stated:

"He would be my third quick. I just think he complements the other guys really well. He has got a different skillset, comes from a different angle and height, I think some variety is going to be really important in winning this World Cup. His international record for the opportunities that have been given is outstanding."

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short

