“I am going to make it as uncomfortable as possible for the Indian batters” - Kwena Maphaka warns Men in Blue ahead of U-19 World Cup 2024 semifinal

South Africa’s left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka has sent a strong message to India ahead of the U-19 World Cup 2024 semifinal clash in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6. The 17-year-old has vowed to make life as uncomfortable as possible for India’s batters in the knockout clash.

Maphaka has had an exceptional U-19 World Cup 2024 campaign so far. In five matches, he has picked up 18 wickets at a stupendous average of 9.56. His inswingers and yorkers have grabbed the attention of fans and experts.

Speaking of the semifinal, India and the Proteas met twice in a tri-series in South Africa ahead of the U-19 World Cup, with the Men in Blue winning both contests. In an interaction with ICC, though, Maphaka downplayed the defeats and confidently commented:

"Usually, the more you face someone, the more comfortable it gets, but I am going to make it as uncomfortable as possible for the Indian batters in the semi-finals.”

The youngster also added that, playing at home, South Africa will have a lot of crowd support and that the hosts will take motivation from the same.

"Having the whole country come to back you would be truly insane. The vibe is very different, you know [when the crowd's behind you]. It's something that pushes me,” he said.

South Africa cruised into the semifinals of the 2024 U-19 World Cup by registering thumping wins over Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka by nine wickets and 119 runs respectively.

“I wouldn't say I am the best, but I'm up there” - Maphaka

Without trying to sound arrogant, Maphaka asserted that he believes he is among the best bowlers in the ongoing World Cup. The rising star credits his swift development to his unwavering passion for cricket and his natural aggression.

"I know I am right up there with some of the best bowlers in the tournament. I wouldn't say I am the best, but I'm up there," the 17-year-old commented.

Maphaka’s performances in the U-19 World Cup have led to comparisons with senior pacer Kagiso Rabada, who hails from the same school as the left-arm fast bowler.

Incidentally, Rabada was the hero of South Africa’s 2014 U19 World Cup semifinal, claiming six wickets against Australia. Maphaka admitted that he is keen to come up with something similar against India on Tuesday in Benoni.

