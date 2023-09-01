"I got a lot of help from him" - Babar Azam heaps praise on Virat Kohli ahead of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 showdown

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has played down the comparisons with Indian superstar Virat Kohli and expressed his admiration for the former Indian captain ahead of the marquee India-Pakistan clash in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.

While the duo have maintained a healthy relationship, there has been much anticipation of the battle between the modern greats as a subplot to the encounter.

Although King Kohli has the better overall ODI numbers, with a remarkable 12,898 runs at an average of 57.32 and a strike rate of almost 94, Babar has the lead on current form, being ranked the No. 1 ODI batter in the world.

Furthermore, the stylish right-hander is coming off an incredible 151 in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the crunch game against India, Babar dismissed the outside noise and expressed his respect for Kohli.

"I have only respect for Virat Kohli. He is elder to me and I always respected him. When I started playing, I talked to him and I got a lot of help from him. I don't know what people from outside are talking about. I leave those talks to them," said Babar.

He also dismissed the pressure of the India-Pakistan battle and felt his side needed to focus on its strengths.

"There is no extra pressure. Yes, the India vs. Pakistan match is always one of high intensity, but we have experienced players, and we just need to concentrate on our strengths and do well," added Babar.

Team India hold all the aces heading into the high-octane encounter, having won their last three ODIs against their arch-rivals.

The Men in Blue also have a slender 7-5 lead in Asia Cup battles against Pakistan and have been crowned champions of the tournament seven times compared to two for the Men in Green.

"We have been here since July" - Babar Azam on combating the Sri Lankan conditions

Pakistan crushed Afghanistan 3-0 in Sri Lanka before the Asia Cup.

Babar Azam felt his side would be well-equipped to handle the Sri Lankan conditions, considering their recent three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the Lanka Premier League (LPL) prior to it.

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in Hambantota and Colombo just before the Asia Cup. The Pakistan skipper was also among several members of the side to play in the month-long LPL before the Afghanistan series.

On the preparations of the side to combat the Sri Lankan conditions, Babar said:

"We have been here since July. We have played Test matches, some league (LPL) matches, and then the ODIs (against Afghanistan). We are hoping that this will help us to do well against India tomorrow."

The 28-year-old was the second-leading scorer in the LPL, with 261 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.62.

Should India and Pakistan advance to the Super Fours and then the final, they will play thrice during the Asia Cup, with all the meetings in Sri Lanka.