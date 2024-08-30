" I got an offer before the 2024 T20 World Cup" - Shoaib Malik opens up on rejecting Pakistan selector's role

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik recently revealed that he was approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup for the role of a selector. The all-rounder stated that didn't want to be part of the selection committee and ended up rejecting the offer.

Explaining his reason behind turning down the opportunity, Malik suggested that it wouldn't have been fair, given that he still features in some tournaments as a player. Speaking at a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the 42-year-old said (from 5:05):

"I got an offer before the 2024 T20 World Cup. There was no chief selector then and the entire committee had the same power. Yes, I got the offer. However, I am still playing some cricket. How can I select the cricketers with whom I am playing currently? It does not make sense to me that you are playing as well and are part of the selection committee too."

Malik also confirmed that the will be available for selection in the upcoming domestic T20 tournaments in Pakistan. The veteran cricketer opined that by playing in those competitions, he can guide youngsters with his experience, adding (from 5:35):

"I currently play just one format, and I will surely play in the domestic T20 competition. I think I can still play at the domestic level. That way, I can share my experience in a better way with the players."

It is worth mentioning that Shoaib Malik will serve as a mentor of Stallions in the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup in Pakistan.

"I am not interested in playing for Pakistan" - Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from Tests and ODIs in 2015 and 2019, respectively. He has yet to bid adieu to T20 cricket and continues to ply his trade for franchise-based leagues.

However, in the aforementioned press conference, Malik clarified that he wasn't interested anymore in playing T20Is for Pakistan. He remarked:

"I have already said that I am not interested in playing for Pakistan. I have already retired from Tests and ODIs. I have no interest in being part of Pakistan's T20I team. Yes, I will continue playing at the domestic level. There are a few places where I still go and play, but I have already communicated to some leagues that I won't be available. Regarding my retirement, I will leave it all at once."

The Champions One-Day Cup is set to kick off on September 12 at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. Pakistan's top 150 cricketers will take part in the event. Shoaib Malik (Stallions), Misbah-ul-Haq (Wolves), Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Waqar Younis have been named mentors of the five teams.

