"I hit him on purpose that day"- Yashasvi Jaiswal makes big revelation about incident with rising Australian star in 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has opened up about his verbal exchange with Australian opener Sam Konstas during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 23-year-old said that Konstas was unleashing a barrage of words at him and he retorted by taking on Nathan Lyon in the middle.

Ad

Jaiswal described Konstas as "weird", but added that he too was frightened while fielding at silly point in the game. The southpaw said on Mashable India's "On The Bombay Journey" show:

“When I was batting, he was giving it to me. He’s a bit weird. When I was batting, he was forcefully saying things to me. I got a bit angry and said, “Okay”. Nathan Lyon bowled a ball, and I gave it a whack. Actually, I hit him on purpose that day. Later, I was fielding at silly point and Steve Smith was lifting his bat and I said, “Baap re”. It was a really flat wicket. That time, Rohit Sharma gave me some bamboo”.

Ad

Trending

Jaiswal had exchanged words with Konstas during the fifth and final Test at Sydney. The stump mic caught the southpaw asking why he wasn't able to hit any shot in the middle.

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up about Rohit Sharma's influence in his life

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut against West Indies in July 2023. Walking out to bat with him that day was Rohit Sharma. The 23-year-old said it was great fun to be around the current ODI captain. Jaiswal said:

“Rohit bhai is alag level. It is great fun being around him. With him, even when he says something, we learn a lot from his words, but we know he’s saying things for our own good. His words inspire me a lot.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma opened the batting in Test cricket between July 2023 and December 2024. The latter retired from the longest format in May 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news