"I hold nothing against anyone" - Lungi Ngidi on Quinton de Kock not taking knee during 2021 World T20

South African seamer Lungi Ngidi opened up on compatriot Quinton de Kock's decision not to take a knee during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Ngidi, who was part of the Proteas squad for the tournament, said he doesn't hold a grudge against him.

De Kock grabbed the spotlight for refusing to take a knee before South Africa's game against the West Indies in Dubai. A few hours before the fixture, CSA directed the team to take a knee before every game. The keeper-batter declined to do the same and subsequently missed the match.

Speaking to The Guardian, Ngidi revealed that they had discussions regarding it; hence, he holds nothing against anyone. He believes such an open culture bodes well for the team.

Ngidi said:

"Everyone in the team has their own personal reasons and so I hold nothing against anyone. I didn’t feel anything because the guys who made that decision had given us their reasons. Having the courage and confidence to ask for the subject to be explained to you is an important part of the learning process. If we keep going in that direction I see a better South Africa for all of us."

The right-arm seamer stated that his parents faced plenty of racism; however, his upbringing has taught him never to form pre-conceived notions about anyone.

He added:

"My parents grew up in an era where racism was rife but apartheid was over when I was born. They wanted me to make the most of that new start and they raised me never to judge a book by its cover, and I live by that today. Until someone shows me that side of themselves, I will never assume that is who they are."

Skipper Temba Bavuma said the team was taken aback; however, he said he respects the 29-year old's decision. De Kock later issued a statement apologizing for his actions and promised to take a knee if it was a way of educating others.

"It’s definitely something I believe we will address as a team" - Lungi Ngidi on showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement

When asked whether he and his teammates would support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, he said he remains optimistic of them doing so, especially as South Africa has a background in racism. Ngidi added:

"It’s definitely something I believe we will address as a team. And if we’re not, it’s obviously something I would bring up. It’s something that we need to take seriously, like the rest of the world is doing. We need to make a stand. As a nation we also have a past that was very difficult in terms of racial discrimination."

The BLM movement erupted in June 2020 when George Floyd died in Minneapolis, United States, when a white cop pressed a knee against his neck and suffocated him to death. Since then, multiple teams across various sports have taken a knee in favor of the same.

