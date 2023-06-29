"I hope Bhajji comes to Lahore someday to have dinner with us" - Shoaib Akhtar invites Harbhajan Singh to visit Pakistan

Former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar are known to share great camaraderie off the field. On several occasions, the two have spoken about the wonderful bond they share.

Harbhajan recently shared a video on his YouTube channel, giving fans a glimpse of his meetup with Akhtar. In the video, the ex-speedster can be seen inviting Harbhajan to Lahore.

Here's what he said while asking the former Indian spinner to visit Pakistan soon:

"I hope Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) comes to Lahore someday to have dinner with us. When it comes to cricket, there aren't any differences between us. In fact, Bhajji loves Lahore a lot, and is also making a plan to visit Lahore."

Harbhajan also stated that he wants to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, which is situated in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

"Kartarpur Sahib in Lahore is now open. Members of my family have been there, but I am yet to go there. Shoaib has invited me to come over there to worship. I will surely make a plan," Harbhajan Singh said.

It is worth mentioning that Harbhajan and Akhtar were seen in action during the Legend's League Cricket (LLC) earlier this year in Qatar.

"The management somehow didn't want me to play" - Shoaib Akhtar on 2011 World Cup semi-final vs India

India and Pakistan locked horns in the second semi-final of the 2011 World Cup in Mohali. While Shoaib Akhtar was a part of Pakistan's squad for the ICC event, he failed to make it to the Men in Green's playing XI for the semi-final.

Recalling the match, the tearaway quick stated that while skipper Shahid Afridi wanted him in the side, the team management thought otherwise, revealing:

"Shahid Afridi wanted to pick me, but the management somehow didn't want me to play. It was supposed to be my last match. Everyone was praying that the World Cup should go to either India or Pakistan. It didn't matter who made it to the final, but one of us had to beat Sri Lanka."

India completed a comfortable 29-run victory in the knockout fixture to secure a place in the final. MS Dhoni and Co completed a stunning six-wicket win over Sri Lankan in the summit clash to win their second ODI World Cup trophy.

