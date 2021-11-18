"I hope that we can have a packed stadium to give Chris (Gayle) the best send-off"- Jason Holder

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is hopeful that legendary opener Chris Gayle will bow out of the international arena in front of a packed home crowd. Gayle, who featured in the T20 World Cup 2021, had expressed his desire to play his last international game in front of his home fans in Jamaica.

Gayle has been one of the top performers in the game over the years, particularly sizzling in T20 cricket. He is one of a handful of players to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

Speaking to news9live.com, Holder said that he would fly down to witness Gayle's swansong even if he isn't a part of the team.

"I hope that we can have a packed stadium to give Chris the best send-off we could possibly give because God above knows that he deserves it. You know, so looking forward to that occasion. Even if I'm not in the team, I'll probably fly over it and watch it."

Holder has called Gayle an 'absolute legend' and arguably 'the best opening batsman' the Caribbean islands have ever produced. The seam-bowling all-rounder doffed his hat to the 'Universe Boss' for his contribution to West Indies cricket in the last two decades. Holder said:

"He's a guy I've got so much respect for. For everything that's happened to him in his career, be it injuries or falling out with the board or coaches, he has always given his services to West Indies. He is an absolute legend, arguably the best opening batsman to play for the West Indies."

"His numbers speak for themselves, and in all three formats, (he has provided) just years of entertainment. He always did things with a smile on his face, and he brought a different order towards T20 cricket, and then my biggest respect for Chris is to be able to do it across formats," continued Holder.

Apart from being a T20 swashbuckler, Chris Gayle has been one of the most fearsome batters in both Test and ODIs since making his debut in 1999. Apart from scoring 10000+ ODI runs and a double century, he also has two Test triple hundreds and, of course, numerous T20 hundreds.

"We will definitely miss Chris in the field, but it'd be good to still keep him in some capacity" - Jason Holder

When asked how West Indies could best utilise Chris Gayle post his retirement, Holder reckoned they could involve Gayle in coaching or in a mentorship role.

"I wasn't there to see any of his triple hundreds in Test cricket, but scoring two 300s in Tests says a lot about his quality. Salute to him. I hope that he could be put into mentoring or coaching in some capacity if he's up for it."

"I think cricket and cricketers need his skills. We will definitely miss Chris in the field, but you know, it'd be good to still keep him in some capacity afterwards."

"I just want to congratulate him on an awesome career" - Jason Holder on Dwayne Bravo

Apart from Gayle, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo called time on his international career during the T20 World Cup. In a heartfelt tribute towards the legendary T20 all-rounder, Holder lauded Bravo for his success in the format across the world.

He said in this regard:

"I will start with DJ (Bravo) because he's younger. He has contributed so much to cricket in the West Indies. I think he's one of the greatest legends of the game. He has gained so much respect by playing T20 cricket and being so successful doing it, particularly in franchise cricket, he's done really well by playing all around the world."

Holder said that Dwayne Bravo is always ready to share his experience and knowledge with others. Wishing him well for his future endeavours, Holder said:

"He's one of those guys who always tries to help, offers expertise to people, which I feel is very, very important, and I would always appreciate him for that. And then his knowledge, it's powerful."

"He's just one knowledgeable guy, obviously playing cricket in different conditions. I just want to congratulate him on an awesome career, and I wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Dwayne Bravo represented the West Indies in 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 91 T20Is, scoring close to 5000 runs and bagging over 350 wickets across all formats of the game.

