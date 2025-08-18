"I had the jersey and kit" - Former CSK batter's massive claim as he recalls omission from 2019 World Cup squad

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has confirmed that he had the 2019 World Cup kit before getting omitted from the 50-over ICC event. The cricketer-turned-commentator further clarified that at least 25-30 players are shortlisted before a 15-member side is picked for the World Cup.

Rayudu also shared that he didn’t buy 3D glasses to watch the 50-over tournament, adding that the remarks were out of frustration after not getting picked purely as a batter for the No. 4 slot.

All-rounder Vijay Shakar had replaced Ambati Rayudu in the India squad for the 2019 World Cup. The former failed to deliver, managing 58 runs and two wickets in three games. The Virat Kohli-led side tried four players in Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul at No. 4 throughout the tournament.

Ambati Rayudu told Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel:

“25:40 –Yes, I had the jersey and kit for the 2019 World Cup because they used to get 20-25 players ready with passports, visas, and clothes. They used to send everything. The selection takes place after that because it’s tough to do all that at the last minute. It’s not like I was in the team and then kicked out.”

“21:00 (Whether he really bought 3D glasses) – No, no. At that time, the most frustrating thing was that if you were not taking the No. 4 player, then you won’t be playing an all-rounder at that position. So, why do you need a 3-dimensional player to bat at No. 4? You need a batter who is there to create a bridge between the top order and lower middle order, who are hitters.”

Rayudu was dropped from the World Cup after managing 247 runs in 10 matches at an average of 30.88 in 2019, including a solitary half-century. He, however, amassed 392 runs in 10 games, averaging 56 in 2018 with the help of one ton and three fifties.

“What Robin has said is completely true” – Ambati Rayudu takes an indirect dig at Virat Kohli for 2019 World Cup omission

Ambati Rayudu seemingly took a dig at former India captain Virat Kohli, saying that former cricketer Robin Uthappa was right when he spoke about the culture of liking and disliking in Indian cricket. The 39-year-old said in the same video:

“29:25 - What Robin has said is completely true (about liking and disliking in Indian cricket), but it was for a period of time. In an interview, I said that Virat is the one who backed me…”

“30:30 - End of the day, people get carried away. I felt at that time, that decision, I don’t think it was just based on cricket type. It was (mutual), it’s the management’s call. You cannot blame the selector, captain, or coach. You can’t point a finger at one person. Not saying it’s not about cricket, but it was entirely not only about cricket,” he added.

Notably, Uthappa, in an old interview, had said that players were dropped if then-skipper Virat Kohli didn’t like anyone. The former wicketkeeper-batter said (via DNA):

"If he (Virat Kohli) didn’t like anyone, he didn’t feel someone was good, then they were cut. Rayudu is the prime example. You feel bad. Everyone has preferences, but you can’t shut the door on a player after bringing him so close. He had the World Cup clothes, kit bag, and everything at his home. A player would think he is going to the World Cup. But you shut the door on him. That wasn’t fair.”

Rayudu didn’t play the 2019 World Cup but represented Team India in 55 ODIs and six T20Is. The right-hander amassed 1694 runs in 50 innings, averaging 47.05 with the help of three tons and 10 half-centuries in the 50-over format. The Andhra-batter has won six IPL trophies, three each with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). He amassed 4348 runs in 204 matches, including one century and 22 fifties in his illustrious IPL career.

