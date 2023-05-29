Ambati Rayudu's 3 most viral tweets

Ambati Rayudu is set to bid adieu to his glittering IPL career after the end of the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

After Rayudu announced on Sunday that the IPL final this year would be his last game in the tournament, fans from both CSK as well as Mumbai Indians (MI) bid him an emotional farewell. The veteran right-hander has been incredible for both franchises and has won them many games almost single-handedly.

However, apart from being a fabulous cricketer in the IPL as well as for India, Rayudu was also known to be in the news for some off-the-field reasons and some of them were because of his tweets. His blunt and straightforward nature often saw him write interesting tweets which were sometimes humorous and sometimes cryptic.

On that note, let's take a look at three such tweets from Rayudu which spread like wildfire:

#3 Thanking MI for wishes on his 200th IPL game

Ambati Rayudu was one of the unsung heroes for MI during their first three title wins in the period between 2010-2017. He often used to play some heroic knocks when the team looked down and out and that's one of the reasons why the MI fans still adore him.

MI co-owner Aakash Ambani congratulated Rayudu ahead of his 200th IPL game and also recalled his three favorite knocks from the veteran batter. Rayudu thanked him and the MI supporters for always supporting him and here's what he wrote:

"Thank you so much Akash and mi paltan..it really means a lot and have immense gratitude for giving me an opportunity and believing in me from 2010..I have such great memories with mi and I have cherished each and every trophy win that I have been a part of… 😊😊😊🙏🙏"

ATR @RayuduAmbati twitter.com/mipaltan/statu… Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Congratulations x IPL trophies



#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL A true champion for MI Blue and GoldCongratulations @RayuduAmbati on your 200th IPL game. You played for MI in 114 of these matches and have given us many moments to celebrate includingx IPL trophies #IPL2023 MI TV A true champion for MI Blue and Gold ⭐️Congratulations @RayuduAmbati on your 200th IPL game. You played for MI in 114 of these matches and have given us many moments to celebrate including 3️⃣ x IPL trophies 👏#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 MI TV https://t.co/J52SXpnwKz Thank you so much Akash and mi paltan..it really means a lot and have immense gratitude for giving me an opportunity and believing in me from 2010..I have such great memories with mi and I have cherished each and every trophy win that I have been a part of… Thank you so much Akash and mi paltan..it really means a lot and have immense gratitude for giving me an opportunity and believing in me from 2010..I have such great memories with mi and I have cherished each and every trophy win that I have been a part of… 😊😊😊🙏🙏 twitter.com/mipaltan/statu…

#2 The 'No u turn' tweet

Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from the IPL ahead of the Mega Auction last year. However, he deleted the tweets after a few minutes and was later picked up by CSK back in the mega auction.

Rayudu humorously said on Sunday that the IPL 2023 final would be his last game and that he won't change his stance on the matter later. He tweeted:

"2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏"

ATR @RayuduAmbati 2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏

#1 '3D' glasses

The most viral tweet from Ambati Rayudu just had to be the one where he used the '3D' reference after being dropped from the 2019 World Cup squad. Skipper Virat Kohli had announced that Rayudu would be India's No. 4 at the World Cup after the veteran batter made a stellar comeback to the Indian team in 2018.

However, Rayudu lost form just before the IPL 2019 season as he had a couple of tough series and it coincided with some handy contributions from all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

While announcing the World Cup squad, former chief selector MSK Prasad claimed that Shankar was preferred over Rayudu because of him being a '3D' player and contributing in all departments.

Rayudu was understandably hurt by this and here's what he tweeted:

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋..

ATR @RayuduAmbati .. Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup.. Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋..

The tweet didn't seem to go down well with the selectors as even after a couple of injuries in the squad, Rayudu wasn't sent as a replacement, with Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal getting the nod instead.

Poll : 0 votes