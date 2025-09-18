"I play cricket on the field, after that I just enjoy football" - Kuldeep Yadav opens up on how he unwinds amid Asia Cup 2025

Team India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav has admitted that love and passion for football has helped him stay fresh amid challenges in his cricketing career. He also agreed that following another team game has given him a wider perspective of sport, especially at times when he is not part of the playing XI.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep has been in stunning form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He claimed 4-7 against hosts UAE in Dubai in Team India's opening match of the tournament and followed it up with figures of 3-18 against Pakistan. Incredibly, the 30-year-old has come up with back-to-back match-winning efforts despite being benched for the entire five-match Test series in England.

At a press conference ahead of India's last Asia Cup 2025 group clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi, Kuldeep was asked if his love for football has helped him tackle tough times when he has been out of the playing XI. He agreed:

"100 percent. If you follow other sport, you get to know how it feels when a team is performing really well and you see the bench strength of the team. They have some unbelievable bench strength and you focus on them. They are not getting enough time - 15 minutes or 20 minutes, but they are so good players, they can start in any game."

Elaborating on how following football has also helped him when it comes to improving himself as a cricketer, the Indian spinner explained:

"You see how the big teams play and when they play against small teams, how they react. The communication and final decision making is so quick. I play cricket on the field; that's my job. After that, I just enjoy football. There are so many games, you just watch them and enjoy. You just watch and admire them, especially in team games - the communication and how they lift each other."

Kuldeep is a self-confessed fan of Barcelona and Liverpool. He was, however, seen donning the colors of Manchester United as part of a cross-sport meet-up during India's tour of England.

"I feel my rhythm is good" - Kuldeep Yadav

Even though Kuldeep has been in and out of the playing XI in recent times, he has looked in great rhythm whenever he has played. Admitting that coming into the playing XI after missing a few games is not easy, the 30-year-old asserted that the support staff like video analysts have helped him stay in good bowling form.

"When you don't play, you think about stuff like your release point and finish. But, with the help of video analysts, you get a fair idea of how you are bowling. As of now, I feel my rhythm is good. When I made changes to my bowling, at the start, I needed some time to adjust, but now I have got used to it," the UP cricketer said.

Kuldeep is Team India's leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2025. In two matches, he has claimed seven wickets at an average of 3.57 and an economy rate of 4.05.

