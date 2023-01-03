"I just got my technique wrong" - Adam Zampa hints at running out the non-striker if situation arises again

Melbourne Stars captain Adam Zampa has suggested he will run out a non-striker batter amid controversy in the BBL fixture against the Melbourne Renegades. Despite polarizing opinions, the 30-year-old stated that he was well within his rights but got his technique wrong in the game on Tuesday (January 3).

After batting first, the Renegades set the opposition a modest 142 to win. However, the last over of the first innings did not pass by without controversy. The third delivery saw Zampa flick the bails off as Tom Rogers stepped too far from the crease.

While the leggie appealed for a wicket, the third umpire ruled it not out as he didn't complete the run-out before his bowling action.

Speaking after the game, the South Australian said he is a highly competitive player and was well within his rights to take the bails off.

As quoted by The Age, he said:

"I’m a very competitive guy. I saw red a little bit when he used that to his advantage. If I get in that situation again, I’m not saying I won’t do it, particularly so late in the innings. It doesn’t make that much difference then. I was well within my rights.

"It’s in the rule book. I just got my technique wrong. It always feels like something happens in these games that you can talk about for a little while and this is probably going to be it now, isn’t it?"

Later, Stars' head coach David Hussey declared that the side would have withdrawn the appeal even if the third umpire had adjudged it to be out.

Melbourne Renegades win convincingly despite Adam Zampa's economical spell

Melbourne Renegades won by 33 runs. (Credits: Twitter)

Nevertheless, the Renegades emerged victorious as they defended a modest 141 by restricting the Stars to 108-9 in the stipulated 20 overs. Zampa was the Stars' most economical bowler, bagging figures of 4-0-18-1. Meanwhile, Trent Boult and Luke Wood picked up two scalps each.

However, the Stars' batting unit failed miserably, with Nick Larkin's 48 being the only standout score. All-rounder Hilton Cartwright was the only other batter to reach double figures as Rogers claimed a fifer. In the process, the Renegades also arrested their four-game losing streak.

