"I just hope it's not a broken bone" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's injury on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Rishabh Pant sustained a 'serious' injury in the fourth Test against England. He expressed hope that the wicketkeeper-batter doesn't have a broken bone in his foot.

Pant retired hurt on a 48-ball 37 on Day 1 in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. India ended the day at 264/4 in their first innings after being asked to bat first.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out that Pant's injury looked nasty and hoped that it's not a broken bone.

"Rishabh Pant, big one. When he was batting, he had scored 37 runs off just 48 balls. Until he keeps playing, he changes the course of the game. However, he then tried to play an unconventional shot. The ball hit his foot. There was blood and a swelling as well. When you go out in a golf cart, you start thinking that it's serious," Chopra said (6:45).

"No information has come thus far. Maybe they are keeping their cards close to their chest, but the way he got injured, it seems difficult that he would be able to come to bat. I just hope it's not a broken bone," he added.

Rishabh Pant under-edged a Chris Woakes delivery onto his foot. Although the lbw appeal was negated by the on-field umpire and the third umpire after a review, the left-handed batter had to leave the field on a golf cart due to the injury.

"I really hope that he comes because the new ball is due" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant had struck two fours and a six during his 37-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that India would need Rishabh Pant as the new ball is likely to be taken at the start of play on Day 2, with the conditions also favoring the seamers.

"I really hope that he comes because the new ball is due. Shardul Thakur is there with Ravindra Jadeja. The ball is going to do a little bit. Again the conditions will be overcast because it's cloudy at the moment from Birmingham to Leeds up north. The weather will play a role," he said (7:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that India would be in trouble if they don't post a 400-plus total.

"If they play out the first session and reach 450 runs, it's okay, but if they get bowled out there, if we surrender against the second new ball, then it's a huge concern. That will be worth watching because you have Washington Sundar and the three bowlers after this. If Rishabh doesn't come, things will change a lot. If we don't reach 400-450, we will be staring down the barrel," Chopra observed.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur, both on 19, were unbeaten at the crease at the close of play. While Dhruv Jurel can replace Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper, he cannot wield the willow if the Indian vice-captain is unable to bat.

